Revs vs. Flying Boxcars Game Postponed

(York, Pa.) - Tonight's York Revolution game against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars has been postponed due to persistent rain in recent days and forecasted precipitation that has, unfortunately, impacted the playing surface. This decision was made to ensure player safety and preserve field conditions for the remainder of the series.

The game will be made up on Wednesday, June 18, as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m., consisting of two 7-inning games. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for admission to any remaining 2025 regular season home game (subject to availability).

Exchanges can be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning; on non-game days, it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.







