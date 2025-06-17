Ducks Break out Bats in Series-Opening Victory

June 17, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 8-4 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks struck for four first inning runs on a throwing error by Stormers starter Max Green, an RBI single to center field by Cody Thomas, a sac fly to left by Roldani Baldwin and a run-scoring groundout to second from Taylor Kohlwey. A sac fly to right by Baldwin in the second made it a 5-0 game.

An RBI triple to center by Kole Kaler and an RBI single to right by River Town stretched Long Island's lead to 7-0 in the third. Lancaster got on the scoreboard in the fifth with a solo home run to right field by Evan Alexander off Ducks starter David Griffin. However, Justin O'Conner pushed the Ducks advantage back up to seven with an RBI single to right in the sixth.

Dave Matthews' two-run homer to right in the eighth and Alex Isola's RBI groundout in the ninth closed the gap to 8-4, but Lancaster would get no closer.

Griffin (4-1) earned the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out five. Green (0-3) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits and a walk in two and one-third innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Town led the Flock offensively with four hits, an RBI, two runs and a walk, reaching base safely in all five plate appearances. Thomas added three hits, an RBI and a run, while O'Conner chipped in with two hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game series on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive Ducks Lunch Boxes, courtesy of Stony Brook Children's Hospital. The annual Kids Health & Safety Expo, presented by Stony Brook Children's Hospital, will also be taking place on the main concourse behind home plate during the game. It's also an Urban Air Lake Grove Wednesday at the ballpark, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove as fans exit the ballpark. It's a Waddle In Wednesday as well, and fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop during the game will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2025 season (limit one voucher per person). Right-hander Justin Alintoff (0-3, 6.12) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers righty Noah Skirrow (5-2, 5.13).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.