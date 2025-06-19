Ducks Break out Brooms and Blast Past Stormers

June 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 15-4 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks exploded for nine first inning runs off Stormers starter A.J. Alexy to take the early lead. Taylor Kohlwey's RBI triple to right field, RBI singles to center by Roldani Baldwin and Ed Johnson, a two-run single to left by Chris Roller and a two-run homer to right by River Town did the damage. Baldwin's solo homer to left in the second and Cody Thomas' solo blast to right in the third made it an 11-run advantage for Long Island.

Nick Ward's two-run homer to right-center in the fifth inning off Ducks starter Tyler Beede got Lancaster on the scoreboard. However, the Ducks countered with three runs in the bottom of the frame on Troy Viola's RBI double to center and a two-run homer down the right field line by Kohlwey, making it 14-2 Flock.

Lancaster closed to within 10 in the seventh on a wild pitch that plated Danny Amaral and a double play that scored Ward. Viola's RBI single to center in the bottom of the seventh rounded out the scoring.

Beede (1-0) earned the win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five. Alexy (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering nine runs on seven hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Viola and Baldwin each had three hits, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Ducks offense. Kohlwey added two hits, five RBIs and a pair of runs. Johnson had two hits, an RBI and a run, while Town finished with a hit, two walks, two RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday to open another three-game series against the Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (1-1, 3.00) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers lefty Keylan Killgore (1-4, 4.53).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 24, to begin a three-game set with the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Battle of the Belt. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.