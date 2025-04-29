Revs Win Memorable Home Opener, Improving to 4-0

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution improved to 4-0 on the season, defeating the Lancaster Stormers, 9-4 on Tuesday night in front of 6,602 fans at WellSpan Park in a memorable home opener.

Following a stirring pregame ceremony which included the presentation of 2024 championship rings and a military flyover during the national anthem, the Revs got out of the gates quickly to build an early lead.

York starter Wes Scott made his Revs debut and quickly gave the huge crowd something to cheer about, escaping a bases loaded jam with a 1-2-3 double play off the bat of Kelly Dugan to end the top of the first.

The Revs went in front right away in the bottom half. Tomo Otosaka started things with an infield single and Jalen Miller blistered a single to left. With one out, the duo executed a double steal, prompting a throwing error by catcher Alex Isola who airmailed his toss into left field allowing Otosaka to score. Lancaster third baseman Trace Loehr came down awkwardly on the play and was forced to exit due to injury. Osvaldo Tovalin later added an RBI ground out as the Revs led 2-0 after one inning of play.

Lancaster starter Keylan Killgore struck out his first two batters in the second, but Otosaka fought his way aboard with a two-out walk and stole second, setting up Miller who singled up the middle plating Otosaka to increase the lead to 3-0.

Lancaster got on the board on a two-out bloop RBI single by LeDarious Clark in the top of the fourth, but Scott fanned Nick Lucky on a full count breaking ball to leave the bases loaded on his fifth strikeout of the night, capping his four-inning outing with a 3-1 lead.

The Stormers drew closer in the fifth when Joseph Carpenter's two-out grounder stayed low and got through shortstop Jeff Wehler, allowing an unearned run to score. York pitching escaped in a clutch spot again, as reliever Lukas Galdoni struck out Slater Schield on a 3-2 offering with two runners in motion, keeping the Revs in front by a 3-2 score.

York extended the lead immediately in the bottom of the fifth as Otosaka slashed a leadoff single and Miller followed by banging an RBI double to the gap in left center. Soularie later greeted reliever A.J. Alexy with a laser RBI single off the Arch Nemesis in left, plating Miller to make it a 5-2 advantage.

Following a 47-minute rain delay, Revs lefty Ian Churchill struck out the first two batters of the sixth before putting two aboard on consecutive hit by pitches. Zach Veen was summoned to face Mason Martin who chipped an RBI single into right off the end of the bat, slicing the York advantage to 5-3, but Veen rebounded to retire Kelly Dugan on a ground out, stranding two.

Chase Cohen made his Revs debut, striking out the side in order in the seventh.

The York offense put the game on ice with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, as Michael Berglund ripped a two-run single to right and Otosaka launched a two-run double to deep center, finishing his night 4-for-4 with three runs, three steals, while reaching safely all five times.

Lancaster got a two-out RBI single by Alex Isola in the eighth, but Noah Denoyer allowed nothing else in his two innings of relief, closing out the win.

Notes: York improves to 4-0 for the third time in franchise history (2011, 2014). The Revs stole five bases, and have stolen at least five bags in three of their first four games this season. York pitchers struck out 17 batters for the second time in three games, tying the fourth highest single game total in club history and setting the second highest mark for a nine-inning game, just one off the record. The crowd of 6,602 is the largest at WellSpan Park since September, 2017, and the largest home opener crowd since 2009.

Up Next: York hosts Lancaster on Wednesday at 6:30pm as RHP Tyler Palm (0-0, 4.50) faces Lancaster's Tim Brennan (first start). It is Halfway to Halloween, Bark in the Park Presented by Stateline Canine, and Winning Wednesday Presented by Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

