Reinheimer's 4 RBIs Propel Ghost Peppers to First Win of 2025, Beating Rockers 11-2

April 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers needed to make a change.

After all, Gastonia had gotten off to its first 0-5 start in franchise history after getting swept by York and losing both games of the doubleheader to High Point on Monday.

The big adjustment? Moving Jack Reinheimer from leadoff down to the No. 9 hole, utilizing the shortstop as a "double leadoff" hitter at the bottom of the order.

Reinheimer hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat and an RBI single his last time up, propelling the Ghost Peppers to their first win of the season, dominating the Rockers 11-2 on Tuesday night.

The shortstop, who has played for Gastonia since 2022, entered the game with four hits in his first 21 at-bats (.190) - all of them being singles.

"There's a lot of pressure on that first guy," said Ghost Peppers manager Mauro "Goose" Gozzo. "There's a good shot that Jack will be back in there at some point, but just to get these guys swinging and get them a few more fastballs," Gozzo explained.

Reinheimer played a big role in a five-run second inning for Gastonia, hitting a towering drive beyond the left-field fence to break a 1-1 tie and make it 4-1 Peppers.

The second-inning rally was started by Kevin Watson Jr., who was also moved down in the order - from third to seventh. Watson Jr. drilled a ball into right-center field 107 miles-per-hour off his bat for a leadoff double, and then scored on Reinheimer's home run.

"We did the same thing with Kevin Watson Jr.," Gozzo said regarding moving him down in the lineup. "Both of them produced at a lower spot. It's all for them to try to get an advantage offensively. You get them more fastballs, you get them with a little less pressure of creating the offense."

No pressure, no problem.

Reinheimer and Watson Jr. each played an important role in Gastonia's four-run seventh inning later on, with Watson Jr. doubling for the second time on Tuesday and Reinheimer knocking in a run with his fifth single of the season.

The Gastonia offense managed 11 runs on 13 hits in the contest, with additional home runs hit by Ethan Skender (who hit leadoff in place of Reinheimer), as well as Cole Roederer and Eric De La Rosa, who each hit their second long ball of the season.

Matt Hartman got the start for the Ghost Peppers, allowing one run in 3.1 innings. Ryan Hennen came on in relief of Hartman in the fourth inning and gave up a run in 2.2 frames. Gastonia then got a scoreless inning each from Cory Thompson (who signed with the club Tuesday), Nick Horvath and Nick Snyder.

The Ghost Peppers finished off an 11-2 rout of High Point, finishing off their first home stand with a 1-5 record.

"I think we could kind of take a deep breath now... it's always good to end a series on a win," Gozzo said.

Gastonia will head to Lancaster for its first road trip of the season, with first pitch on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.