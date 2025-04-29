Gastonia Ends Rockers' Charge

April 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - Gastonia ended High Point's five-game winning streak with an 11-2 win on Tuesday night at CaroMont Health Park.

Tied 1-1 in the second inning, Gastonia scored five times including back to back home runs from Jack Reinheimer and Ethan Skender. The Peppers add another four runs in the seventh.

Taylor Guerrieri took the loss for the Rockers, falling to 0-1. He allowed six runs and eight hits over 3.1 innings. He walked two and struck out five. Ryan Hennen earned the win for Gastonia, throwing 2.2 innings of two-hit baseball in relief of starter Matt Hartman.

The Rockers were led by Luke Napleton who had three hits including a solo homer leading off the second inning. Drew Mendoza added three hits while Cody Wilson smacked a single and a double.

The Rockers will enjoy a brief two-day respite before playing their home opener at Truist Point on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. against the Lexington Legends. There will be a fireworks show following the game.

