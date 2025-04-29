Ferryhawks Outlast Ducks in Extra Inning Thriller

April 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 12-10 in 10 innings on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Seth Beer gave the Ducks the lead in the first inning with a mammoth three-run home run to right field off FerryHawks starter Christian Capuano. Staten Island tied the game at three in the second on Matt Scheffler's two-run homer to left and a wild pitch by Ducks starter Nick Tropeano that scored Aaron Takacs. A two-run single to left by Takacs in the fourth gave the FerryHawks a 5-3 lead.

It stayed that way until the sixth when Beer left the yard again, tying the game at five with an opposite-field two-run homer. However, a three-run double down the right field line by Pablo Sandoval in the seventh put Staten Island back in front 8-5. Long Island closed back within two in the bottom of the inning on RBI singles by Kole Kaler and River Town. Town then tied the game at eight in the ninth with a two-out RBI triple to right-center.

Staten Island took the lead back for good in the 10th with four runs. Scheffler's RBI single, Nate Scantlin's RBI fielder's choice and Eddy Diaz's sac fly highlighted the inning. Taylor Kohlwey brought the Ducks to within 12-10 in the bottom of the 10th with a two-run double to left-center, but Long Island was unable to pull even.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Tropeano pitched four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Capuano tossed six innings, giving up five runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Robbie Baker (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing a run on two hits in the ninth inning. Peyton Williams (0-1) took the loss, conceding four runs (three earned) on two hits in the 10th inning.

Beer led the Ducks offense with two homers, five RBIs and three runs. Town added three hits, two RBIs and a run.

