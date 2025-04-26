Long Island Takes Slugfest, 13-5

April 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Long Island Ducks had a first inning party against Lancaster ace Matt Swarmer, reaching the right-hander for six runs in a 13-5 victory over the Stormers Saturday evening at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Long Island's win evened the season-opening series at one game apiece.

Nick Lucky staked the visitors to a 2-0 lead with his first homer of the season, a blast to right center off MLB veteran Zach Plesac (1-0) in the top of the first.

The lead was brief.

Chris Roller led off the home half of the inning with a double to left, and River Town followed with a two-run blast of his own to the opposite field. Swarmer picked up an out on strikes before Seth Beer doubled to center, and Taylor Kohlwey singled him to third. Swarmer appeared poised to escape the inning after JC Encarnacion popped out on the first pitch he saw, but Justin O'Conner doubled to left for a 3-2 lead, and Troy Viola thundered a three-run jack to left center putting the Ducks up, 6-2.

Mason Martin drew Lancaster back within a pair of runs with his second homer in two nights, a two-run shot to right in the third, but the rest of the night belonged to the Ducks, who kept reaching Lancaster's relief staff in a second inning on the hill.

Mason Ronan picked up the three outs in the third, allowing one of Swarmer's runners to score. The left was then reached for three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning without procuring an out. Michael McAvene got the three outs in the third and ceded the baseball to Christian Scafidi in the fifth. The big right-hander retired the side in order that inning before yielding two runs in the sixth on two singles and three walks.

Steven Lacey suffered a similar fate. After setting down the side easily in the seventh, the young Mississippi native walked three and surrendered a run in the eighth.

Town and Viola each drove in four for the Ducks while O'Conner and Kole Kaler had three hits each. Slater Schield, Kelly Dugan and Joseph Carpenter had multi-hit nights for Lancaster.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon with Lancaster sending PA native Alex Garbrick to the hill against left-hander Juan Hillman. Fans may tune in on FloBaseball, beginning at 1:30.

NOTES: Martin has hit 15 homers in 22 career games against Long Island...The win was Long Island's 197th against Lancaster in regular season play and 200th overall, including the 2012 ALPB Championship Series...The game was delayed 38 minutes by rain in the fifth inning.

Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2025

