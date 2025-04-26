Ghost Peppers Drop Season Opener to York, 5-4 in Extras

April 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers fell in the season opener Friday night to York, 5-4 in 10 innings, in front of a sellout crowd at CaroMont Health Park.

3,017 spectators watched Richie Martin and Justin Wylie hit solo homers in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, to help force extras.

Each right-handed hitter hit deep drives well beyond the left-field wall, crushing the first Ghost Peppers long balls of the 2025 season.

York struck first and, despite the close contest that resulted in a 10th-inning victory, took the lead four separate times throughout the game. The Revolution got on the board in the second inning on a Jeffrey Wehler run-scoring triple, plating Jairus Richards.

The Ghost Peppers responded in the bottom of the second when Patrick Mazeika doubled down the right-field line and then scored on a Cole Roederer sac fly, making it 1-1 after two frames.

Gastonia got into some trouble in the fourth inning when starter Nick Wells allowed a couple baserunners, getting taken out of the game for Duane Underwood Jr. With the bases loaded, Revolution leadoff hitter Tomo Otosaka laid down a bunt single down the third-base line to give his team a 2-1 advantage. Underwood Jr. then induced a groundout to escape further damage.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Peppers got back-to-back doubles by their No. 8 and No. 9 hitters - Ethan Skender and Eric De La Rosa. The pair of two-baggers evened up the score, 2-2.

Richards took Underwood Jr. deep in the sixth, demolishing a ball 426 feet to straight-away center field to put the Revs back in front, 3-2. York took a 4-2 lead an inning later on Osvaldo Tovalin's RBI single.

Martin and Wylie each hit their first homer of the season in back-to-back innings - both of which had the left fielder Richards stationary while watching the balls soar over 400 feet away from home plate.

After Wehler drilled a sacrifice fly to deep center in the top of the 10th, Gastonia was unable to respond in the bottom half, falling 5-4 on Opening Night.

Gastonia falls to 1-4 on Opening Day in franchise history, with the lone victory coming in 2023. The club has now suffered consecutive one-run defeats on Opening Day, losing 3-2 to Southern Maryland to kick off the 2024 season.

The Ghost Peppers will try to even the series on Saturday, with first pitch at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.