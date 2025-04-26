Defending Champs Open 2025 Season with Extra Inning Win

Gastonia, NC: The York Revolution commenced their title defense with a thrilling 5-4 victory in 10 innings over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers at sold out CaroMont Health Park in the season opener on Friday evening. The Revs outlasted the Ghost Peppers who answered each of York's first three leads built in the contest, but the fourth lead taken on Jeff Wehler's tenth inning sac fly proved to be the charm as the Revs won the first Opening Day game in franchise history to go extra innings.

Wehler opened the scoring in the top of the second with an RBI triple to deep right center, knocked down at the top of the fence by a leaping Cole Roederer to potentially rob Wehler of a home run.

Gastonia answered in the bottom of the second as Roederer's sac fly to center leveled things at 1-1.

York starter Tyler Palm pulled off a big escape in the third, coming back from a 3-0 count with the bases loaded to retire Patrick Mazeika on an inning ending ground out.

The Revs went back ahead in the fourth as Tomo Otosaka dropped down a perfect squeeze bunt with the bases loaded and two outs, plating Justin Connell for a 2-1 lead.

Gastonia again answered with a pair of two-out doubles in the bottom of the fourth, as Ethan Skender and Eric De La Rosa (RBI) teamed up to tie the score at 2-2.

Jairus Richards clobbered a solo homer over the batters' eye in center field in the top of the sixth as the Revs went back in front, 3-2.

Osvaldo Tovalin extended the lead with an RBI single into right field in the top of the seventh, plating Alerick Soularie who kept the inning alive with a two-out walk before stealing second base.

Lukas Galdoni fired a pair of scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth, but Gastonia pieced together their third comeback bid in the late innings.

Noah Denoyer struck out the side in his season debut in the seventh, but Richie Martin's two-out solo homer to left cut York's lead to 4-3.

Justin Wylie led off the bottom of the eighth with a game-tying homer to left off Mauricio Llovera as the Peppers drew even at 4-4.

Ian Churchill (1-0) fired a perfect ninth to force the Revs' first ever season opening extra-inning contest.

Wehler's deep sac fly to center plated pinch runner Ryan Higgins for the Revs' fourth lead of the night, going up 5-4 in the tenth.

Cam Robinson nailed down his 56th career save and first with York in the bottom of the tenth inning. After hitting Kevin Watson Jr with a pitch to put two aboard with none out, Robinson benefited from catcher Michael Berglund's back pick at first base to erase Watson for the first out. Robinson struck out Wylie and Mazeika, the fourth and fifth hitters in Gastonia's lineup, to turn the lights out on the season opening win.

Notes: York improves to 11-7 all-time on Opening Night with their first win in an opener since the 2022 season. The Revs are now 6-3 all-time on the road on Opening Night. It's the first time that York and Gastonia have met in a season opener, but it is the third time in five years that the Revs' first road series of the season has come at Gastonia. Otosaka set a Revs single season record with 17 bunt hits in 2023 and picked up his first hit of the new season on his squeeze bunt in the fourth. The Revs stole seven bases in the win; during their Atlantic League record-setting 335-steal season last year, the Revs stole at least seven bases in a game six times, accounting for six of the top ten single-game steal performances in franchise history. Prior to last year, they had only stolen seven bases in a game four times in the organization's previous 16 seasons, but have now done it seven times since the start of last year.

Up Next: York lefty Matt Walker squares off against Gastonia's Raynel Espinal on Saturday at 7 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and on Flo Sports beginning at 6:40 p.m.

