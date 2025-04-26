Legends Top Dirty Birds for the Second Night in a Row

On a brisk evening in Lexington, Kentucky, the Lexington Legends showcased a blend of resilience and raw power, outlasting the Charleston Dirty Birds in a 9-5 win, their second of the year. The night, marred briefly by the injury of home plate umpire Gus Curtis in the third inning, tested the composure of both teams, who were left to navigate the rest of the contest with only two officials. Yet the Legends, bolstered by a surge of offense, seemed largely unfazed.

Charleston struck first but squandered early opportunities, stranding 14 runners over nine innings. Despite an impressive night from Jonathan Soto-who tallied two doubles and drove in four runs-the Dirty Birds struggled to convert pressure into sustained momentum. Meanwhile, Lexington's bats found rhythm as the game unfolded. Drew Ellis, in particular, made an emphatic statement, homering and driving in three runs, while Kole Cottam and Brandon Whalen each added their own fireworks with long balls that electrified the 5,025 fans braving the chill.

Pitching remained a study in contrasts. Charleston's starter, Keyvius Sampson, battled through four innings but yielded two crucial home runs, allowing Lexington to power ahead. The Dirty Birds' bullpen fared no better, surrendering six more runs in increasingly chaotic frames. In contrast, Lexington's Patrick Wicklander provided a foundation of stability, scattering six hits over five strong innings and striking out five before handing the game to a bullpen that, though imperfect, proved serviceable enough to preserve the lead.

The night was not without its flaws-fielding errors, wild pitches, and an occasional sense of improvised officiating-but it belonged firmly to Lexington, whose aggressive baserunning and persistent plate discipline (drawing six walks) paid off handsomely. Their lineup, peppered with first-week optimism and flashes of seasoned patience, looked every bit the part of a team eager to set the tone early in the season.

