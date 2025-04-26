High Point Rockers Take down Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 14-4

April 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers set a club record by scoring in each of the first six innings, building a 12-1 lead, and coasting to a 14-4 win over Southern Maryland at Regency Furniture Stadium on Saturday night.

The game was delayed by 1:19 due to rain but the Rockers' offense was right on time, taking a 1-0 lead in the first on a solo homer by right fielder Luis Gonzalez then going up 5-1 in the second following shortstop Aidan Brewer's first career grand slam.

Gonzalez would add a two-run homer in the fifth and Evan Edwards slammed a solo homer leading off the sixth, his second of the season.

Gonzalez finished the night with four hits, three runs scored and three RBI while center fielder Cody Wilson had three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Brewer, catcher Luke Napleton, second baseman D.J. Burt, and Edwards each had a pair of hits as the Rockers finished with 18 safeties. The Rockers accounted for four homers and four doubles among the 18 hits.

Kent Emanuel started on the mound for the Rockers and went four innings, scattering three hits and three walks while striking out four and allowing one run. Fellow lefty Jonah Scolaro (W, 1-0) entered in the fifth and went three innings, walking two and striking out a pair while allowing three runs. Akeel Morris made his first appearance as a Rocker since 2019 and pitched a scoreless eighth while Kyle Halbohn tossed a shutout ninth inning.

The Rockers are now 2-0 on the season and will play the series finale at Southern Maryland on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Rockers will then open a three-game series at Gastonia with a 12:30 doubleheader on Monday.

