Ducks' Offense Erupts to Earn First Win of 2025

April 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 13-5 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Nick Lucky's two-run home run to right-center field off Ducks starter Zach Plesac. However, Long Island countered with a six-run bottom of the first off Stormers starter Matt Swarmer to jump in front. River Town's two-run home run, Justin O'Conner's RBI double and Troy Viola's three-run homer highlighted the frame.

Mason Martin trimmed the Ducks lead to 6-4 in the third with a two-run homer to right-center. The Ducks grabbed a run back in the bottom of the inning on Town's sac fly to left, pushing their advantage back up to three. A three-spot in the fourth courtesy of JC Encarnacion's two-run triple to right-center and Viola's sac fly to left widened the gap to 10-4.

Long Island tacked on two more runs in the sixth thanks to RBI singles from Kole Kaler and Town. An RBI single by Slater Schield in the seventh made it a 12-5 game, but the Ducks countered in the eighth with an RBI single to left by Kaler to round out the scoring.

Plesac (1-0) picked up the win, tossing five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three. Swarmer (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and two walks in two innings with one strikeout. Bernardo Flores pitched two innings of one-run ball in relief for the Flock, while Braydon Nelson and Chad Pike each threw a scoreless inning.

Viola finished with a homer, four RBIs, three runs and three walks to lead the Ducks. O'Conner added three hits, an RBI, three runs and a walk, while Kaler had three hits and two RBIs. Town also contributed with two hits, four RBIs, a run and a walk.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive 25th Anniversary Magnet Schedules. It's also a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday at the ballpark! Prior to the game, fans will be able to enjoy a Catch on the Field from 12:40 until 1:00. After the game, fans are invited back down to the field for Kids Run the Bases. Left-hander Juan Hillman toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Alex Garbrick.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

