Local Product Guides Lancaster to Series Win

April 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Nick Lucky keyed a two-run fourth inning with a triple into the right field corner and later drove home the decisive run with a single to left as the Lancaster Stormers took the rubber game of the season opening series, 3-2, at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Long Island.

It marked the first time since 2021 that the Stormers won their first series of the season.

Juan Hillman kept Lancaster hitless for the first three innings, but Nick Ward yanked a ground single into right field to ignite the Lancaster fourth. Lucky, an alumnus of Cocalico High School, pulled a smash past first baseman Taylor Kohlwey and into the right field corner, scoring Ward. Lucky beat the relay throw to third and, one out later, scored on a single up the middle by Mason Martin to tie the game at 2-2.

Slater Schield opened the eighth with a single into center off Mark Washington (0-1) and took third on Ward's single punched into left center. Lucky then lined a single that cleared third baseman Troy Viola for the winning hit.

The Ducks picked up a pair of runs off Lancaster starter Alex Garbrick in the first inning. River Town dropped a one-out double into the left field corner and scored when Seth Beer pulled his own two-bagger past right fielder Joseph Carpenter. Kohlwey knocked a single into center to score a second run. JC Encarnacion reached on an infield base hit before Chad Pike fanned to end the inning.

Garbrick and five Lancaster relievers combined to shut down the Ducks on four hits over the remainder of the game. Scott Engler (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh for the win; Ryley Gilliam got the side in order in the eighth inning, and Phil Diehl survived a one-out single by Ronaldo Flores in the ninth for his first save.

Defense also played a key role in the Lancaster win. Catcher Andrew Semo, playing in his first professional game in the US, threw out a pair of would-be base stealers. Schield made a diving play down the third base line and retired Viola in the fifth and made a dazzling catch on a shallow fly to left by Town in the seventh. Diehl helped his own cause with a stellar play on Kole Kaler's bunt up the third base line in the ninth.

The Stormers head to York for a three-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:30. Keylan Killgore will get the start for Lancaster. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Lucky and Martin hit safely in all three games of the series...Lucky drove in five runs and Martin four...The Stormers had exactly eight hits in all three games...Lancaster went 1-3 in last year's opening series at Long Island.

