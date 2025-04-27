Revs Complete Opening Weekend Sweep in Gastonia

(Gastonia, NC): The York Revolution broke things open with a huge sixth inning, trouncing the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, 11-3 on Sunday afternoon at CaroMont Health Park to complete an opening weekend sweep.

The Revs received strong efforts on the mound from rookie starter Jordan Morales and from Foster Pace, while the offense put up double figures for the second consecutive game.

Morales and Gastonia starter Connor Grey were entangled in a scoreless deadlock into the fourth.

Grey had retired each of his first 11 batters of the game before Frankie Tostado ripped a two-out single to extend the fourth inning. Alerick Soularie took advantage, launching a two-run homer to left center as the Revs jumped on top 2-0.

Morales made big pitches throughout his four innings, yielding just one run and slamming the door on several Gastonia threats. The lefty benefited from a line drive double play started with a great snag by third baseman Osvaldo Tovalin to end the first inning. With two aboard in the second, Morales struck out the final two of the inning. He stranded two more in the third, striking out cleanup man Justin Wylie and retiring Cole Roederer on a foul out.

Gastonia's only run off Morales came on a wild pitch in the fourth, set up after a balk call wiped out what would have been a pick off at second base. He buckled down to strand his sixth and seventh runners, retiring the top two in the Peppers lineup including an inning ending strikeout of Richie Martin to cap his day.

Leading 2-1 after five, the Revs exploded offensively with an eight-run sixth inning. It all started with Jalen Miller's leadoff infield hit before he advanced to second on a throwing error. Soularie picked up his third RBI of the day, pounding an RBI single up the middle to make it a 3-1 game. A pair of walks loaded the bases before a third consecutive free pass forced in a run as Jairus Richards picked up an RBI for a 4-1 lead. Jeffrey Wehler's sac fly increased the lead to 5-1, and Michael Berglund drilled a two-run single to right to make it a 7-1 game. Tomo Otosaka singled to keep the line moving and Miller nailed a three-run homer down the left field line to punctuate the outburst as the lead ballooned to 10-1.

The York offense added one more run in the ninth when Justin Connell slammed a homer down the right field line against outfielder Eric De La Rosa who was brought in by Gastonia to toss the final frame.

Pace (1-0) picked up the win, allowing just two runs in five innings of relief. The only damage came on a Luis Aviles solo homer in the sixth and on Ethan Skender's RBI ground out in the eighth. It was another strong relief outing from a Revs bullpen that has posted a 2.57 ERA through the first three games of the season.

Notes: Morales is the second Revs pitcher in as many games to make his pro debut, following righty Chad Coles who fired three no-hit innings in relief on Saturday night. The Revs are 3-0 to begin a season for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since 2014. It is the third season-opening sweep in franchise history and first on the road. It marks York's second sweep all-time vs Gastonia and first since 2021 at home. The sweep is their first ever at CaroMont Health Park as they are now 5-1 in Gastonia over the last two seasons. The Revs have homered in each of the season's first three games, having totaled five long balls after the three round-trippers drilled on Sunday.

Up Next: The Revs host the Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday at 6:30pm in the 2025 home opener at WellSpan Park. The night features a replica championship ring giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and a Shipley Energy yard sign exit giveaway. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

