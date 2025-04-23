York Revolution Celebrates Leadership Transition and Bright Future

April 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.) - Big things are happening at Wellspan Park. The York Revolution is thrilled to announce a leadership transition that paves the way for an exciting new chapter while honoring the legacy and momentum built over the past two decades.

Stepping up to the plate is Ben Shipley, who took on the role of President of the York Revolution on April 1, 2025. A fifth-generation member of the York-based Shipley Energy family, Ben brings a deep love for the game and a fresh perspective rooted in community, business, and hospitality.

"I grew up playing little league right here in York. The York Revolution were part of my childhood and memories with family and friends," said Shipley. "I'm honored to now lead this incredible organization. Baseball has a way of bringing people together, and we're going to keep offering exceptional hospitality, memorable nights at the ballpark, and a winning experience for fans of all ages."

After years of thoughtful planning, longtime President Eric Menzer is passing the baton to Ben Shipley for the 2025 season. Menzer, who has helped steer the York Revolution into a premier Atlantic League franchise, will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of York Professional Baseball and Chairman of Revolution Hospitality, staying actively involved in strategic projects, community engagement, and the team's innovative community ownership model.

"This is a moment of celebration," Menzer said. "I'm proud of what we've built together, and the organization is stable, strong, and ready for its next leader. The timing has never been better, and I'm looking forward to a more flexible lifestyle while continuing to stay involved with the York Revolution."

Adding to the momentum, Matt Sommer, President of Shipley Group, will take on additional responsibilities as Chief Strategic Officer of York Professional Baseball, helping to provide long-term guidance to the organization.

Sommer said, "The York Revolution plays such a vital role in our community. I'm honored to support Ben and the team as we continue to elevate the fan experience, deepen community partnerships, and continue our success on and off the field."

As the team heads into its 18th season, fresh off a 2024 Atlantic League Championship, the energy is high, the vision is bold, and the mission is unchanged: deliver great baseball, family-friendly entertainment, and genuine community connection.

"Ben, Matt, and the whole team are poised to take the York Revolution to new heights," said Menzer. "I'm excited for the next generation of leadership and will be cheering them on every step of the way."

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, fans can expect a stacked calendar of events from Taylor Swift Night to Bark in the Park presented by Stateline Canine. Come out for a night of unbeatable baseball, delicious food, and unforgettable inside-the-park fireworks.

