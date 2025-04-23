Gastonia Signs RHP Connor Grey & OF Cole Roederer
April 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release
GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have signed RHP Connor Grey and OF Cole Roederer for the 2025 season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Wednesday.
Grey, 30, was drafted by the Diamondbacks out of St. Bonaventure University in 2016. The right-hander pitched in Arizona's system until 2019, and then joined the Mets organization in 2021. Grey made the big leagues with New York in 2022. The Frewsburg, New York, native hasn't pitched professionally since that 2022 season, and is coming back from undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Roederer, 25, was a second-round draft pick by the Cubs in 2018. The lefty-hitting outfielder played in Chicago's organization for seven years, reaching as high as Triple-A Iowa in 2023 and 2024. In 83 games with Double-A Tennessee in 2023, Roederer hit .245 with a .760 OPS, clubbing 13 homers and stealing eight bags.
With the addition of these two, the Ghost Peppers have now signed 27 players for 2025.
The players who have signed so far are:
RHP Jackson Boss
RHP Parker Kruglewicz
RHP Matt Hartman
RHP Nick Snyder
RHP Duane Underwood Jr.
RHP Raynel Espinal
RHP Bryan Blanton
RHP Tanner Myatt
RHP Kent Hasler
RHP Connor Grey
LHP Nick Horvath
LHP Ryan Hennen
LHP Kevin Smith
LHP Adam Scott
LHP Justus Sheffield
LHP Nick Wells
C Luis Aviles
C Patrick Mazeika
INF Alan Alonso
INF Ethan Skender
INF Jack Reinheimer
INF Richie Martin
OF Eric De La Rosa
OF Kevin Watson Jr.
OF Narciso Crook
OF Dalton Guthrie
OF Cole Roederer
The team will complete the player signing announcements on Thursday, April 24.
