Gastonia Signs RHP Connor Grey & OF Cole Roederer

April 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have signed RHP Connor Grey and OF Cole Roederer for the 2025 season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Wednesday.

Grey, 30, was drafted by the Diamondbacks out of St. Bonaventure University in 2016. The right-hander pitched in Arizona's system until 2019, and then joined the Mets organization in 2021. Grey made the big leagues with New York in 2022. The Frewsburg, New York, native hasn't pitched professionally since that 2022 season, and is coming back from undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Roederer, 25, was a second-round draft pick by the Cubs in 2018. The lefty-hitting outfielder played in Chicago's organization for seven years, reaching as high as Triple-A Iowa in 2023 and 2024. In 83 games with Double-A Tennessee in 2023, Roederer hit .245 with a .760 OPS, clubbing 13 homers and stealing eight bags.

With the addition of these two, the Ghost Peppers have now signed 27 players for 2025.

The players who have signed so far are:

RHP Jackson Boss

RHP Parker Kruglewicz

RHP Matt Hartman

RHP Nick Snyder

RHP Duane Underwood Jr.

RHP Raynel Espinal

RHP Bryan Blanton

RHP Tanner Myatt

RHP Kent Hasler

RHP Connor Grey

LHP Nick Horvath

LHP Ryan Hennen

LHP Kevin Smith

LHP Adam Scott

LHP Justus Sheffield

LHP Nick Wells

C Luis Aviles

C Patrick Mazeika

INF Alan Alonso

INF Ethan Skender

INF Jack Reinheimer

INF Richie Martin

OF Eric De La Rosa

OF Kevin Watson Jr.

OF Narciso Crook

OF Dalton Guthrie

OF Cole Roederer

The team will complete the player signing announcements on Thursday, April 24.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2025

Gastonia Signs RHP Connor Grey & OF Cole Roederer - Gastonia Ghost Peppers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.