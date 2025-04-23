Kevin Baez Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

April 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former manager Kevin Baez has been chosen as the 26th and final member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Baez took over as Ducks manager in 2011 after spending four seasons with the Ducks as a player (2002-05) and five as a coach (2005, 2007-10). He served as the team's skipper for eight seasons (2011-18) and totaled a franchise record 571 wins, good for sixth-most in Atlantic League history, and a .525 winning percentage during the regular season. The Brooklyn native also added 29 postseason wins, third-most in league history, and a .518 playoff winning percentage during his tenure, earning playoff berths in seven of his eight seasons as Ducks manager.

In addition to a consistent postseason presence, the 2004 Atlantic League champion and All-Star Game MVP won six Liberty Division championships at the helm and back-to-back Atlantic League championships in 2012 and 2013. He is one of just five managers in league history with multiple league titles. The former New York Mets infielder also served as the Liberty Division's manager at three Atlantic League All-Star Games (2012, 2013 and 2018). Baez currently resides in Oakdale, N.Y., works at Brentwood High School, coaches travel baseball, gives baseball lessons and works clinics for the Mets and MLB alumni baseball.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks unveiled a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the complete All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, '21) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, '07-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, '09-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 2011-23) Pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, '21)

Designated Hitter Patrick Lennon (2002-05) Pitcher Rich Hill (2015)

Utility Ray Navarrete (2006-13) Pitcher Michael Tonkin (2019, '21)

Reserve Hector Sanchez (2019, '21, '23) Pitcher Mike Loree (2011-12)

Reserve Kraig Binick (2011-13) Pitcher Dontrelle Willis (2013)

Reserve Cody Puckett (2014-18) Manager Kevin Baez (2011-18)

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

