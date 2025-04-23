High Point Rockers' Peter Solomon Moving on to Cubs

April 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Before even throwing a pitch for the High Point Rockers, right-handed pitcher Peter Solomon caught the attention of the Chicago Cubs.

The veteran Major League hurler, who was back in High Point for a second season, had his contract acquired by Chicago and is expected to head to the AAA Iowa Cubs who play their home games in Des Moines.

Solomon started the 2024 season with the Rockers and made three starts totaling 12.2 innings while striking out 19. His contract was purchased by the Texas Rangers and Solomon spent the year at AAA Round Rock where he posted a 6-5 record.

Solomon, 28, is a Baltimore native who pitched collegiately at Notre Dame. He was a fourth round pick of the Houston Astros in the 2017 MLB Draft and he made his MLB debut with Houston in 2021.

The Rockers have now had 40 player contracts acquired by MLB teams or foreign leagues. Seven former Rockers have gone on to play in the Major Leagues following their time in High Point.

High Point will open the 2025 Atlantic League season on Friday, April 25 at Southern Maryland. The Rockers return home for their home opener at Truist Point on Friday, May 2 against the Lexington Legends.

