Rockers' Matt Solter 1-Hits Gastonia

April 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - High Point pitcher Matt Solter was brilliant. In fact, he was more brilliant than any other pitcher in Rockers history. The right-hander held the Gastonia Ghost Peppers without a hit until there were two outs in the bottom of the seventh in the first game of a double header featuring two seven inning games.

On a 3-2 pitch, Gastonia's Patrick Mazeika doubled to right to break up the no-hit bid. When the next batter, Narciso Crook, grounded out to Aidan Brewer at shortstop, Solter had secured a one-hitter, the first in Rockers history.

In 2019, four Rockers pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter in a 3-0 win at Southern Maryland. But High Point had never had an individual go the distance and allow just one hit.

"Matt commanded the zone really well today," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He moved the ball in and out and just threw the ball fantastic."

The Rockers scored all of their runs in the first inning when, with two outs, Ben Aklinski and Evan Edwards reached on singles before catcher Luke Napleton hit a three-run shot, his first homer as a Rocker.

The win puts the Rockers at 4-0 to start the season for the second consecutive year.

High Point and Gastonia will play game two of the twinbill shortly.

