Boxcars Steal a Win on Opening Weekend

April 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Boxcars took a win from the FerryHawks on Sunday - their first win of 2025.

The Boxcars opened the season Friday night (4/25) on a rainy evening at Meritus Park. After the weather delay left three runners stranded on base, the Boxcars couldn't bring them home after the break and fell 6-1 in the season opener. The Boxcars lone run registered an RBI to Chad Sedio after he walked with the bases loaded.

After a tough 13-3 outing on Saturday, the Boxcars looked to get out of the series with a win on Sunday, and did so resoundingly. An 8-5 victory, behind the bats of Joe DeLuca and Ossie Abreu got the home team their first win of the 2025 campaign. Joe DeLuca and Ossie Abreu notched their first homers of the season, and Errol Robinson registered his third extra base hit of the young season, with a two run double. Rafael Kelly closed the door on Staten Island in the ninth, earning his first save of the year. Hagerstown sits at 1-2 after their opening series.

Errol Robinson was named the Comfort Inn Player of the Homestand for his performances over opening weekend, batting .364 with 4 hits, 3 doubles and 3 runs batted in.

Hagerstown will hit the road for an extended period, traveling to Lexington (4/29-5/1) Staten Island (5/2-4) and York (5/6-8) before returning to Meritus Park to face the Revs on May 9th.

