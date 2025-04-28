High Point Rockers Sweep Gastonia, 3-0, 7-4

April 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - The High Point Rockers swept a doubleheader from the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Monday at CaroMont Health Park, taking the opener 3-0 behind Matt Solter's one-hitter, then claiming a 7-4 win in the nightcap.

The sweep puts the Rockers at 5-0 on the season, tying the club mark for the best start to a season. Following Tuesday's series finale at Gastonia, the Rockers will prepare for their home opener on Friday, May 2 at Truist Point against the Lexington Legends.

In the opener, High Point's Matt Solter (W, 1-0) came within a strike of throwing a no-hitter, settling for a one-hitter after allowing a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh. Solter's one-hitter was the first complete game one-hitter in Rockers history.

Gastonia's Patrick Mazeika doubled to right on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the seventh to break up the no-hit bid. When the next batter, Narciso Crook, grounded out to Aidan Brewer at shortstop, Solter had secured a one-hitter.

"Matt commanded the zone really well today," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He moved the ball in and out and just threw the ball fantastic."

The Rockers scored all of their runs in the first inning when, with two outs, Ben Aklinski and Evan Edwards reached on singles before catcher Luke Napleton hit a three-run shot, his first homer as a Rocker. Kevin Smith (L, 0-1) took the loss despite holding High Point to four hits with six strikeouts.

In the nightcap, the Rockers built a 5-0 lead before the Ghost Peppers rallied late. Aidan Brewer hit a sac fly in the second to put High Point up 1-0. The lead grew to 3-0 when Aklinski hit a two-run homer. The homer marked Aklinski's 74th as a Rocker and tied him with Zander Wiel for the club career record.

The Rockers tacked on two more in the fourth on a two-run single by D.J. Burt in the fourth. Burt then reached in the seventh on a three-base fielding error that brought home Cody Wilson. Burt would score on a wild pitch to extend the Rockers lead to 7-2.

Gastonia's Richie Martin hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to bring the Ghost Peppers within three at 7-4 but Akeel Morris was able to close out the High Point win.

High Point starter Erich Uelmen went four innings and struck out five while allowing just one hit. Matt Frisbee (W, 1-0) came on in the fifth and struck out four over his two innings of work to earn the win. Akeel Morris allowed a pair of runs in the seventh. The Rockers scored three runs off Gastonia starter Adam Scott (L, 0-1) who struck out two in his three innings of work.

NOTES: Solter is the first Rocker pitcher to throw a complete game shutout in club history. .. It also marked the first time in 107 meetings that High Point had shutout Gastonia. .. Ben Aklinski's third inning homer in the nightcap was the 74th of his career, tying him with Zander Wiel (2022-24) for the franchise record. .. 1B Evan Edwards has hit safely in all five games this season after finishing the 2024 season with a three-game hitting streak. .. He has hit four homers in the first five games of the season as has OF Luis Gonzalez. .. In Tuesday night's series finale, the Rockers will send RHP Taylor Guerrieri to the mound to face Gastonia's RHP Matt Hartman. .. High Point's 5-0 start matches the best start in club history along with the 2024 club.

