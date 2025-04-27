Revs Do It Again with Marathon Win for 2-0 Start

Gastonia, NC: The York Revolution used extra innings again to defeat the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, 10-9 in 11 innings on Saturday night at CaroMont Health Park, improving to 2-0 on the season.

One night after playing extras in a season opener for the first time ever, York jumped in front on the first pitch of the game as Tomo Otosaka slugged the third home run of his Revs career just over the right center fence for a 1-0 lead. Osvaldo Tovalin added an RBI fielder's choice for a 2-0 jump start.

Gastonia put together a huge first inning, scoring six times off Revs starter Matt Walker as York faced its first comeback opportunity of the year. Justin Wylie's two-run double to left center tied the game as the first five Peppers all reached safely. Narciso Crook handed the Revs their first deficit of the season on a sac fly to right, and Cole Roederer capped the outburst with a three-run homer to left.

Down 6-2, the Revs clawed back with three runs in the third. Alerick Soularie pounded an RBI single up the middle. Frankie Tostado crossed the plate on a wild pitch, and Justin Connell hammered an RBI single high off the left field fence, chasing Gastonia starter Raynel Espinal after 2.2 innings with York knocking on the door, down 6-5.

Revs reliever Danny Denz was excellent in his season debut, taking over in the second inning and striking out six over 2.2 scoreless innings to settle things down.

Hunter Dula executed a pickoff at second to end the fourth and retired all four batters faced, working into the sixth inning, keeping it a one-run margin.

Zach Veen took over and struck out Roederer for the second out of the sixth but was made to pay for a pair of two-out walks thanks to RBI singles from Jack Reinheimer and Richie Martin, extending the Ghost Peppers lead to 8-5.

The Revs came all the way back in the next half inning, rallying for three in the seventh to finally draw even. After loading the bases with no outs against righty Bryan Blanton, the Revs were in danger of squandering their opportunity after consecutive punch outs. Connell drew a bases loaded walk to force home a two-out run, and Jairus Richards greeted righty Parker Kruglewicz with a two-run single down the right field line, deadlocking the score at 8-8.

Chad Coles stole the show in the late innings out of the Revs bullpen, as the rookie righty fired three no-hit innings with five strikeouts, allowing just one baserunner (hit by pitch) to send the game to extras.

York had previously threatened in the eighth after Otosaka's double landed two in scoring position with none out, but lefty Nick Horvath entered to notch the final two outs of the inning before going three-up, three-down in the ninth, putting together his own terrific relief outing.

Michael Berglund's sac bunt advanced a pair of runners in the top of the tenth, allowing Otosaka to produce an RBI ground out against Horvath for a 9-8 lead.

York closer Cam Robinson very nearly induced a game-ending double play in the bottom half, but Crook stayed in a rundown between first and second long enough to allow Wylie to score the tying run, sending the game to an 11th inning.

Jalen Miller came home on a wild pitch for a 10-9 lead in the 11th. It occurred due in large part to heads up baserunning by Tostado who was rung up on a check swing but instantly broke toward first drawing a throw from catcher Patrick Mazeika which allowed Miller to scamper home for what turned out to be the winning run.

Tostado pounced on a bunt try by Ethan Skender and fired to third base for the first out in the bottom of the 11th. After a walk put two aboard, Robinson struck out Reinheimer and retired Martin on a fielder's choice grounder to shortstop, closing out the wild win.

Notes: York stole five bases after swiping seven on Opening Night; they were successful on their first 11 attempts of the season before being caught. It is their most steals through the first two games of a season in franchise history. Otosaka's game-opening leadoff homer is the second of his Revs career. York erased deficits of four runs and three runs to pull off the win. The Revs are 2-0 for the fifth time in club history and first time since 2018. It's the first time they've opened with back-to-back wins on the road. York played back-to-back extra inning games for the first time since August of last season, and back-to-back games of 10 innings or longer for the first time since late in the 2022 season. They won back-to-back games in extra innings for the first time since September, 2021, and did so in consecutive games of 10 innings or longer for the first time since August 26-27, 2015. Revs pitchers struck out 17 batters in the game, tying the fourth highest single game total in club history and their most since whiffing 18 batters in a home game vs Gastonia on May 11, 2024. The 16 strikeouts by the bullpen is a new team record, topping the previous mark of 13 which came in a 13-inning win vs New Britain on July 17, 2016. The Revs have won their first road series of the year for the second consecutive year, both at Gastonia, and will go for their first ever sweep at CaroMont Health Park on Sunday at 4pm as lefty Jordan Morales faces Gastonia's Connor Grey. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and on FloBaseball.TV beginning at 3:40 p.m.

