Legends Dominate for 17-3 Victory, Sweep Dirty Birds

April 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lexington Legends completed a dominant weekend with a 17-3 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds on Sunday. Lexington's offense exploded for 20 hits, including four home runs-two each from Brady Whalen and Drew Ellis-to leave little doubt about the outcome, and complete the sweep for Opening Weekend.

Charleston's struggles on the mound started early and never stopped. Starter Jimmy Endersby allowed seven runs in just over three innings, while Lexington scored in bunches, posting six runs in the fourth inning and eight more in the sixth. By the middle innings, the Legends were firmly in control.

Colton Eastman led Lexington's pitching effort, throwing five shutout innings and striking out five. Charleston managed only three runs, two of them coming after the game was already out of reach. Lexington's bullpen gave up some late hits, but the lead was never threatened. The Legends bullpen completes with weekend allowing just 9 runs and striking out 39 batters.

Every Lexington starter reached base at least once, and several had standout games, including Ellis with four hits and Whalen with seven RBIs, including a grand slam. Charleston, meanwhile, committed two errors and could not recover from their early deficit.

The Legends improve to 3-0 with the win, showing early signs of a powerful offense and a deep pitching staff. Charleston will look to regroup after a rough start to their season.

The Legends return to Legends Field on Tuesday, April 29th to host a three-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Tickets for $2 Tuesday presented by Great Clips are on sale now at LexingtonLegends.com.

