Legends Bounce Back with 6-3 Win over Hagerstown on Education Day

April 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







The Lexington Legends responded to their first loss of the season with a strong all-around performance Wednesday afternoon, defeating the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 6-3 in front of a massive Education Day crowd of 5,216.

Lexington jumped out early, scoring in each of the first three innings and never trailing. Catcher Jerry Huntzinger delivered the big blow with a homer in the second inning-his first of the season-while Kole Cottam and Curtis Terry each added RBIs as the Legends built a 6-2 lead through the fourth.

Right-hander Wilton Castillo (1-0) earned the win with six solid innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out five. Durbin Feltman closed the door in the ninth with three strikeouts for his second save on the season.

The Boxcars managed six hits and drew seven walks but left seven runners stranded. Lexington's defense turned two double plays and committed no errors in the victory.

With the win, the Legends improve to 4-1 on the season and will go for the series win tomorrow. First pitch is at 12:00 PM for the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, featuring $2 domestics and $3 crafts.

