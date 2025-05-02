Lexington Gets past Rockers 6-5

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lexington Legends overcame an early 3-0 deficit and took game one of a three-game series with High Point by a final of 6-5 on Friday night in front of 3,152 fans at Truist Point.

The win moves the Legends to 6-1 on the year while the Rockers fall to 5-2. The two will meet again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

The Rockers tallied twice in the first when Luis Gonzalez reached on an error and Ben Aklinski singled to put two aboard. An Evan Edwards infield single loaded the bases before Luke Napleton singled home a run and Drew Mendoza drove in a second run on a fielder's choice.

Aklinski hammered a solo homer leading off the third inning to put the Rockers up 3-0. It was the 75th homer of Aklinski's Rocker career, moving him into the club career home run lead.

Rockers starter Kyle Barraclough went five innings and allowed two runs, exiting the game with a 3-2. Lefty Jacob Edwards (L, 1-1) came on in the sixth and allowed a pair of singles and a two-run triple to Brady Whelan. Whelan scored on a passed ball and the Legends led 6-3.

High Point rallied in the bottom of the sixth. After Lexington starter Patrick Wickland (W, 2-0) walked D.J. Burt to start the sixth and then hit Nolan Watson with a pitch before committing a balk to give the Rockers runners at second and third and no outs. Aidan Brewer delivered a sac fly that brought home Burt to cut the deficit to 6-4. Watson scored on an infield ground out by Cody Wilson to pull High Point within one run.

But neither team was able to muster any offense over the final three innings and the Legends took the 6-5 when Drew Mendoza hit into a game-ending double play in the ninth.

Game time for Saturday's contest is 6:35 at Truist Point as the Rockers celebrate Star Wars Night. High Point will send lefty Kent Emanuel (0-0) to the mound to face Lexington righty Colton Eastman (1-0).

Aklinski and Napleton each finished with a pair of hits for the Rockers.

