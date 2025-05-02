Revs Drop Weekend Opener to Ducks

May 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York, Pa.: The York Revolution were held in check on Friday night, dropping their weekend series opener to the Long Island Ducks, 10-2 at WellSpan Park.

York jumped to an early lead in the first as Tomo Otosaka smoked a leadoff double to left center, took third on a wild pitch, and scored as Frankie Tostado laced an RBI double off the glove of first baseman Seth Beer for a 1-0 lead.

Long Island put together a big second inning, taking an early 4-1 advantage. Beer walked and Troy Viola doubled down the third base line to start the inning, preceding Taylor Kohlwey's sac fly to deep center tying the game. Justin O'Conner (4-for-4) followed with an RBI single to left. Chris Roller's two-out single kept the inning alive and Kole Kaler poked a two-run knock into shallow center to punctuate the rally.

Revs righty Foster Pace settled in from there, retiring 11 of 12 batters as he became the second York starting pitcher to work into the sixth this season.

In the meantime, York was unable to get much going against Ducks starter John Gant who enjoyed his own stretch of eight in-a-row and 11 of 12 set down. Gant (1-1) held the Revs to just one run on three hits over five innings, striking out seven while walking two.

Pace (1-1) induced a groundout to begin the sixth, tying an early season high for a Revs pitcher with 5.1 innings worked, but was chased after Kohlwey singled and O'Conner connected on a two-run homer to left center, increasing the Ducks lead to 6-1.

Long Island homered in each of the final four innings of the contest to close the scoring as Cody Thomas (solo), Roller (two-run), and Beer (solo) all went yard against Revs relief arms.

York managed a run in the sixth as Otosaka and Jalen Miller walked to start the inning, leading to an Alerick Soularie sac fly but the Revs were kept off the board the rest of the way, limited to just five hits on the night.

Notes: The Revs entered the game averaging 8.2 runs and batting .304 as a team. York had struck out just 18 times compared to 17 walks over the previous three games, but were struck out a season high-tying 13 times in Friday's game. York entered the game with the league's second-best team ERA but allowed 10 runs for the second straight night. O'Conner threw out a pair of attempting base stealers as the Revs had been unsuccessful on three consecutive attempts before Otosaka and Miller stole bags in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively; York leads the league with 19 steals as a team. Otosaka picked up his league-lead tying 14th hit and league leading fifth double while moving into a tie for the league lead with 11 runs scored. Tostado's RBI double gives him six RBI in the past three games while he joins Otosaka on a season-opening seven-game hitting streak.

Up Next: York hosts Long Island on Saturday at 6:30pm as lefty Jordan Morales (0-0, 2.25) faces Ducks righty Zach Plesac (1-0, 7.20). The night includes a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and postgame fireworks. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

