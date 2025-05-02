Long Island Uses Homer Barrage to Blast Past York

May 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 10-2 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

York opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI double down the right field line by Frankie Tostado off Ducks starter John Gant. The Ducks answered with four runs in the second inning off Revolution starter Foster Pace to take a 4-1 lead. A sac fly from Taylor Kohlwey, an RBI single by Justin O'Conner and a two-run single by Kole Kaler put the Flock in front.

It stayed that way until the sixth when O'Conner launched a two-run home run to left-center field, his first longball with Long Island, extending the lead to five. Alerick Soularie's sac fly to left in the bottom of the sixth made it a 6-2 ballgame, but the Flock got the run back in the seventh when Cody Thomas, making his Ducks debut, lined a solo homer over the Arch Nemesis in left field.

Chris Roller added a two-run blast over the left field fence in the eighth to make it 9-2. Seth Beer then rounded out the scoring in the ninth with an opposite-field solo homer to left-center.

Gant (1-1) earned the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Pace (1-1) took the loss, surrendering six runs on eight hits and a walk in five and one-third innings with five strikeouts. Long Island's bullpen combined for four innings of one-run ball, yielding two hits and three walks while striking out six.

O'Conner led the Ducks offense with four hits, three RBIs and three runs. Roller added two hits, two RBIs and two runs, Beer finished with a two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Kaler chipped in with a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Zach Plesac (1-0, 7.20) takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution lefty Jordan Morales (0-0, 0.00).

