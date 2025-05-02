Revs Dealt First Loss of 2025 Season

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were handed their first defeat of the 2025 season, 10-6 to the Lancaster Stormers on Thursday night at WellSpan Park. The Revs' 5-0 start established the second-best start in franchise history behind only the 2011 championship club who started off 7-0.

While the Revs had come back from deficits of four and five runs during two of the victories on the season opening streak, they had the tables turned against them in Thursday's series finale.

York built an early lead and scored in the first inning, taking advantage of having the top two in their lineup set the table once again. Tomo Otosaka and Jalen Miller singled to start things and both advanced on a deep fly out by Frankie Tostado. That set up Alerick Soularie for an RBI groundout, producing the game's first run.

With one out in the third, Otosaka walked and Miller doubled high off the Arch Nemesis in left. Tostado followed with a line shot to deep center that was run down by Ariel Sandoval who made the catch but dropped the ball transferring to throw back toward the infield. It resulted in a rare two-run sac fly for Tostado who picked up his fourth and fifth RBI over the past two nights. Soularie followed by hammering a solo homer to deep left center, his second of the year, as the lead expanded to 4-0.

Revs starter Matt Walker was razor sharp early. The lefty rebounded from a tough first start and retired his first seven batters. Following a pair of one-out singles and a double steal in the third, Walker set down back-to-back hitters on strikeouts to keep Lancaster off the board and stranded two more runners in the fourth, maintaining the 4-0 lead.

Attempting to give the staff a fifth inning after lasting just one inning in his previous start, Walker was chased in the fifth after Sandoval doubled, Andrew Semo drilled an RBI triple, and Nick Ward drove an RBI double as the lead was suddenly slashed to 4-2. Two batters later, Mason Martin launched a two-run homer to right against reliever Lukas Galdoni, and the lead was gone with the game tied 4-4.

Lancaster took advantage of a series of breaks to score the go-ahead run in the sixth. A bloop hit, an error, and a bunt single on a play on which Revs reliever Zach Veen slipped loaded the bases with no outs. Veen buckled down and allowed just a sac fly to Semo as the deficit was only 5-4.

York quickly responded in its half of the sixth as Jeffrey Wehler hammered a leadoff triple to right center and scored on Otosaka's double to the Nemesis in left for a 5-5 deadlock, but Lancaster reliever Jackson Rees set down the next three, preventing Otosaka from advancing any further.

The wheels came off in the seventh as a two-out error kept the inning alive for Lancaster. Nick Lucky walked to load the bases and Sandoval (4-for-5) pounded an infield single that was knocked down at third, pushing home a go-ahead run. Semo and Ward followed with two-run doubles as Lancaster scored five unearned runs and suddenly led 10-5.

York brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth as Tostado doubled, Soularie singled, and Ryan Higgins walked to load the bases with no outs. A wild pitch plated Tovalin to make it 10-6 and Justin Connell walked to reload the bases, but reliever Phil Diehl entered and recorded a line drive double play and a pop out to end it.

Notes: The Revs were guilty of four errors after committing just three miscues combined in the first five games, entering play with the league's second best fielding percentage at .984. Chad Coles worked the final 2.1 innings out of the Revs bullpen and has totaled six shutout innings in three appearances to begin his pro career. Otosaka (2-for-4) has hit safely in all six games and is tied for the league lead with 13 hits while ranking second in batting at .481 (13-for-27); his .563 on-base percentage ranks third, just behind Connell who ranks second at .567. Otosaka is tied for the league lead with four doubles after his sixth inning double. Miller (2-for-5) has hit safely in five straight and scored his 10th run, tied for the league's most. Tostado's double in the ninth extended his hitting streak to six. Soularie has hit safely in five in-a-row. Connell lost his five-game hitting streak but walked twice and is tied for the league lead with eight free passes. Wehler's triple was his second of the season putting him in a tie for the league lead.

