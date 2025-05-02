Dirty Birds Drop Home Opener to Blue Crabs

May 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Charleston Dirty Birds dropped their home opener to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 7-5. The game lasted over four and a half hours because of a 90 minute rain delay.

J.J. Matijevic and Bobbly Bradley connected for their first home runs of the year Despite out-hitting Southern Maryland 10-6, the Dirty Birds stranded seven runners and couldn't capitalize on a few late-inning opportunities.

Crabs starter Ian Kahaloa (1-1) earned the win, pitching five innings while allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Closer Jimmie Sherfy pitched a clean ninth for his first save. Charleston's Lance Lusk (0-1) took the loss after surrendering three runs in one inning of relief.

Both the Crabs and Birds are now 2-5 in the early 2025 season. Game Two of the series is Saturday at 6:35pm.

