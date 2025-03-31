Dirty Birds to Host Marshall vs. WVU Game on April 30

(Charleston, WV) - Before the highly anticipated 2025 Dirty Birds Baseball season, GoMart Ballpark will host the annual baseball game between Marshall University and West Virginia University on April 30. This annual match-up in Charleston between the two teams dates to the 2005 opening of Charleston's professional baseball park.

On March 12, 2024, WVU defeated Marshall 11-2 at GoMart Ballpark in front of over 4,500 fans in game one of the three between the in-state rivals. In Morgantown, WVU shut out Marshall 15-0; however, in Huntington, Marshall defeated WVU 3-2. That Herd victory marked the first win over WVU since 2021.

Over the years, both Marshall and WVU have used Charleston's ballpark as their home field for NCAA baseball games with Marshall hosting its home games here more frequently over several years. While new ballpark projects were pending in both Morgantown and Huntington and the universities needed a high-quality facility to host their biggest games, GoMart Ballpark (formerly Appalachian Power Park) delivered in the clutch.

"For nearly two decades, this game has brought passionate fans from across the state together, and we're proud to be the venue where this exciting matchup takes place," said Ben Blum, Charleston Dirty Birds General Manager. "The energy in the park is always electric, and we look forward to another unforgettable game that showcases the best of West Virginia's collegiate baseball."

The Herd and the Mountaineers have already squared off once this season. WVU shut out Marshall 7-0 in Morgantown on Tuesday, March 25. Prior to the contest at GoMart Ballpark, their second matchup is slated for Tuesday, April 15 in Huntington.

"This game is not only absolutely incredible for our state, but also the envy of our entire industry having two in-state rivals battling it out," said Andy Shea, Charleston Dirty Birds Owner/CEO. "It is an amazing tradition hosting this game and bringing the entire community together."

This year's rivalry game at GoMart Ballpark starts at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 30. It marks the finale of three between the in-state rivals. Tickets for the neutral site match-up on are on sale now at dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

