25th Anniversary Celebration to Highlight Opening Weekend

March 31, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team will host a 25th Anniversary celebration at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, April 26, prior to their 6:35 p.m. game vs. the Lancaster Stormers.

During a special pregame ceremony, the Ducks will welcome several key members of the franchise's four Atlantic League championship victories to the field to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Scheduled to be in attendance are:

Kevin Baez - 2004 Atlantic League champion infielder and 2012 & 2013 Atlantic League champion manager

Kraig Binick - 2012 and 2013 Atlantic League champion outfielder

Bobby Blevins - 2012 and 2013 Atlantic League champion starting pitcher and current Ducks pitching coach

Lew Ford - 2012, 2013 and 2019 Atlantic League champion outfielder and current Ducks manager

The pregame ceremony on April 26 is also scheduled to include highlights of the franchise's many historic moments displayed on the DuckVision videoboard and video messages throughout the game from numerous Ducks legends. Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to the first Fireworks Spectacular of the season.

April 26th will also feature the debut of the Ducks 25th Anniversary jerseys. The green jersey tops will feature the official 25th Anniversary Season logo on the front-left chest along with silver numbering, sleeves and shoulders in recognition of the franchise's silver anniversary. Ducks players and coaches will wear these special jerseys for select games throughout the season, and they will be auctioned off to fans later this year. Net proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the QuackerJack Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ducks.

Following is the full Opening Weekend schedule for the Ducks 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Catholic Health:

Friday, April 25 - Ducks vs. Stormers - 6:35 p.m. (5:35 gates)

Giveaway: Ducks Home Replica Pinstripe Jerseys, courtesy of P.C. Richard & Son (first 1,500 fans)

Weekly Promo: Tap Room Friday (Coupons with special offers from Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark)

Saturday, April 26 - Ducks vs. Stormers - 6:35 p.m. (5:35 gates)

Promotion: 25th Anniversary Celebration and Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

Weekly Promo: Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday (Chance to win a special prize from MacArthur Airport)

SUNDAY, April 27 - Ducks vs. Stormers - 1:35 p.m. (12:35 gates)

Giveaway: 25th Anniversary Ducks Magnet Schedules (first 1,500 fans)

Weekly Promo: FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday (pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases)

Tickets for Opening Weekend games, and all Ducks games during the 2025 season, are on sale now. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Season tickets, mini plans and group tickets are also available. For more info, please call (631) 940-3825 or visit LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.