Charleston Dirty Birds Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

March 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Charleston, WV) - The Charleston Dirty Birds have announced their promotional schedule for the 2025 season. This schedule is highlighted with 13 games with post-game fireworks, 11 giveaways, and over 20 specialty nights. Tickets for all Dirty Birds home games will be on sale beginning March 8 online and at GoMart Ballpark at 12 p.m.

The post-game fireworks will be after every Saturday home game plus two Thursdays, June 12 and July 3, which will be the region's first fireworks show of Independence Day weekend. Every Friday will feature a different giveaway for fans. These giveaways include a jersey replica presented by WV Grown, a beach towel presented by WV Treasurer's Office Unclaimed Property Program, a West Virginia-themed blanket, and the fan-favorite Hawaiian Shirt.

"Fun and interactive promotions is what makes this company so special and amazing," said Dirty Birds Owner/CEO Andy Shea. "Our team puts a lot of work into adding new ideas and constantly making classic promotions even more fan friendly."

The Dirty Birds will host more than 20 promotional events including: Healthcare Heroes Night on May 6, Teacher Appreciation Night presented by ZMM Architects & Engineers on May 31, Pride Night presented by Element Federal Credit Union on June 12, Women Making a Difference Night on July 26, Dusty's Birthday Celebration on July 27, African American Heritage Night on August 12 and Celebration of Labor on August 31. The Family Fun Day Sunday theme throughout the season will also feature a special bunch for Mothers on May 18, a special Father Day cookout on June 15 and Grandparents Day on September 14.

"We're excited for another incredible season packed with fan favorites as well as new events and attractions," said Dirty Birds General Manager Ben Blum. "Be sure to join us this year as we continue to enhance one of West Virginia's favorite family-friendly entertainment venues."

The 2024 Southern Division Champions of the Atlantic League will kick off their 2025 season at GoMart Ballpark - the 20th anniversary season of the ballpark - on May 2 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. That night also marks the first giveaway night with a 20th anniversary commemorative coin for the first 1,000 fans of the regular season.

For more information about upcoming promotions and to buy tickets, go to www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

