Palm Tree Plants Roots in York

(York, Pa.): The defending Atlantic League champion and four-time champion York Revolution have added right-handed pitchers Tyler Palm and Benito Garcia as the newest additions to the 2025 roster. The signings were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney on Monday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Palm comes to York for his seventh pro season. A native of West Branch, MI, the 6'9 righty pitched four years at Oakland (MI) University before beginning his pro career in his home state in the United Shore League. From there, Palm earned a contract with the Minnesota Twins and spent four seasons in the Twins farm system where he held a 4.32 ERA in 99 appearances (30 starts), reaching the Double-A level in 2019 and 2022. His overall numbers included just 101 walks compared to 213 strikeouts in 252.1 innings of work.

The 30-year-old worked exclusively as a starter for Chicago of the American Association in 2023, going 8-4 with a 4.46 ERA in a hitter-friendly home environment and logged 82 punch outs to just 36 walks in 105.0 innings. He made his Atlantic League debut with Gastonia last season, posting a 2.77 ERA in 11 relief outings and comes recommended by close friend Jon Olsen, last year's Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year with the Revs and his former teammate in the Twins system.

"We're excited to have Tyler," commented Forney. "He really wanted to come last year and we didn't have an opening at the time. He pitched well in the Twins system, pitched well in Chicago which is a hitters park, he throws a lot of strikes. Our plan is for him to be in our starting rotation."

Garcia heads to York for his seventh pro season. The 24-year-old originally signed with the New York Mets in 2018 and climbed through New York's farm system. The Santo Domingo, DR native reached Double-A Binghamton in 2023 and dominated the High-A level that season with Brooklyn, going 3-1 with a 1.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts to four walks. Garcia spent the 2024 season at three levels of the St. Louis Cardinals organization, the bulk of which was at Double-A Springfield while also earning his first promotion to Triple-A with Memphis. Garcia combined to go 4-2 with a 4.09 ERA across those three stops last season, and in his career, is 17-16 with a 4.22 ERA in 123 outings (24 starts). He has 11 career saves and 263 strikeouts to just 65 walks in 285.2 lifetime innings.

"He was a pretty good prospect and is still young," said Forney. "He has some upside. I think if he comes here and gets out of the gate pretty fast, he could be one of our first player transfers. His velo is good, mid 90s with a nice slider, throws a lot of strikes. I think he could be a key piece to our bullpen."

The Revs have announced eight player signings for the upcoming 2025 season and are set to unveil additional player signings on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on Monday, March 10 at 6 p.m., airing live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app.

