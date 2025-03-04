Truist Point to Host Triad Invitational this Weekend
March 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point will be the site of the Triad Invitational baseball tournament this weekend featuring four NCAA Division III schools from around the country.
Hosted by Greensboro College, the four team college tournament consists of six games over three days and includes the host Pride, Adrian College (Mich.), Montclair State (N.J.), and Maryville College (Tenn.)
The Pride will meet Adrian at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 7 before facing Maryville on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Greensboro and Montclair will meet on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
The full schedule of games at Truist Point this weekend follows:
Friday, March 7
Adrian vs. Greensboro, 1:30
Montclair State vs Maryville, 5:00
Saturday, March 8
Maryville vs. Greensboro, 1:30
Adrian vs. Montclair State, 5:00
Sunday, March 9
Maryville vs. Adrian, 11:30 AM
Montclair State vs. Greensboro, 3:00
Admission to all games this weekend is free.
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from March 4, 2025
- Truist Point to Host Triad Invitational this Weekend - High Point Rockers
- Ducks Sign Six-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher John Gant - Long Island Ducks
- Charleston Dirty Birds Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule - Charleston Dirty Birds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent High Point Rockers Stories
- Truist Point to Host Triad Invitational this Weekend
- High Point U and Wake Forest Baseball to Play at Truist Point
- Truist Point Partners with Minor League Sports Specialist Carousel Hospitality
- Rockers' Ridings Signs with Dodgers
- Carousel Hospitality Joins Truist Point Job Fairs