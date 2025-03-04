Truist Point to Host Triad Invitational this Weekend

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point will be the site of the Triad Invitational baseball tournament this weekend featuring four NCAA Division III schools from around the country.

Hosted by Greensboro College, the four team college tournament consists of six games over three days and includes the host Pride, Adrian College (Mich.), Montclair State (N.J.), and Maryville College (Tenn.)

The Pride will meet Adrian at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 7 before facing Maryville on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Greensboro and Montclair will meet on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

The full schedule of games at Truist Point this weekend follows:

Friday, March 7

Adrian vs. Greensboro, 1:30

Montclair State vs Maryville, 5:00

Saturday, March 8

Maryville vs. Greensboro, 1:30

Adrian vs. Montclair State, 5:00

Sunday, March 9

Maryville vs. Adrian, 11:30 AM

Montclair State vs. Greensboro, 3:00

Admission to all games this weekend is free.

