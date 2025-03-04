Ducks Sign Six-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher John Gant

March 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher John Gant. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 13th in professional baseball.

"We are excited to welcome John to Long Island," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He enjoyed plenty of success at the game's highest level and will add a wealth of experience and knowledge to our clubhouse."

Gant spent six seasons in the Major Leagues, pitching with the Atlanta Braves (2016), St. Louis Cardinals (2017-21) and Minnesota Twins (2021). In 173 MLB games (49 starts), he compiled a 24-26 record with a 3.89 ERA, three saves and 325 strikeouts over 372.2 innings pitched. The righty pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his MLB debut on April 6, 2016, against the Washington Nationals, and he earned his first Major League win on June 17, 2016, against the New York Mets at Citi Field with six and two-thirds innings of one-run ball.

The Georgia native was named a South Atlantic League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star with his hometown Savannah Sand Gnats (A, Mets) in 2014 and earned Pitcher of the Week honors twice. He also garnered New York-Penn League Mid-Season All-Star honors in 2013 with the Brooklyn Cyclones (A-, Mets) and was Pitcher of the Week once. Most recently, the 32-year-old pitched with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan during the 2023 season. Gant was originally selected by the Mets in the 21st round of the 2011 amateur draft.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.