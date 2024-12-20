Charleston Dirty Birds Donate Newborn Beanies to CAMC Women's and Children's Hospital

(Charleston, WV) - This Holiday Season, the Charleston Dirty Birds donated newborn-sized beanies to CAMC Women's and Children's Hospital. These Dirty Bird-blue beanies will be gifted to babies born at the hospital starting this week and will continue into 2025.

"CAMC Women and Children's Hospital's cares for the sickest babies in its neonatal intensive care unit along with thousands of well babies in its newborn nursery every year," said Andrew Weber, VP/Chief Administrative Officer, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital. "This generous gift will help them start their lives knowing they have a caring community on their side."

"Bringing a child into the world can be the happiest time, the saddest time, and everything in between," said Andy Shea, CEO/Owner of the Dirty Birds. "I hope these baby beanies bring a smile and a sense of pride to every single family that receives one."

The Dirty Birds and CAMC Women's and Children's Hospital and the CAMC Foundation have continued to partner on many initiatives, including the newborn baby beanies. Other partnerships this year include multiple floor visits with Dusty and Dirty Birds players, the Kids Only Press Conference, and Strikeout Cancer Night.

"A partnership like the one between Charleston Dirty Birds and the CAMC Foundation are irreplaceable," said R. Bryan Cummings, President of CAMC Foundation. "The Dirty Birds' contributions allow the CAMC Foundation to expand our programs and services to better serve the people in our community. Specifically, the little babies facing big medical problems at CAMC Women and Children's Hospital benefit from the compassion and engagement shown by the leadership and team members at Charleston Dirty Birds. We are extremely grateful for their support."

