Charleston Dirty Birds Set New Annual Attendance Record

January 31, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Charleston, WV) - The Charleston Dirty Birds overall attendance at GoMart Ballpark increased for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, GoMart Ballpark hosted 317,682 fans, making it one of the most visited ballparks in the Atlantic League and region.

"2024 was an incredibly fun year at the ballpark", said Charleston Dirty Birds Owner and CEO Andy Shea. "Having people visit the Ballpark from across the globe including Puerto Rico, Canada, and Japan with record setting numbers is something we are very proud of and something we could never dream about without a supportive city, community, and partners. This is another great step in the right direction!"

Over 167,000 fans entered the gates to watch the Dirty Birds, which is a 21,000 increase from 2023. GoMart Ballpark hosts more than just Dirty Birds games. With annual events like Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night, GoMart Ballpark has become a year-long event space for Charleston and West Virginia. Light the Night boasted over 113,000 attendees, including a record-breaking night on December 14 with 11,263 in attendance.

"The support of our fans and partners for events continues to surpass expectations while we strive to continue to be one of West Virginia's largest family-friendly entertainment destinations," said Charleston Dirty Birds General Manager Ben Blum. "Our overall attendance each year continues to increase as we add events, increase opportunities of facility use and private rentals, and build a stronger presence in the community."

Other events at the ballpark brought in an additional 37,000 fans to cap off the record-breaking year. These events included Home Run Derby presented by GoMart, WVSSAC baseball tournament, MEC baseball tournament, Mission Walk WV, Alzheimer's Walk, The Fox Trot for Parkinson's Disease research, the Bridge Valley Pumpkin Drop, 107.3 The Beat Trick or Beat, and Easter Egg Hunt presented by People's Federal Credit Union.

The Dirty Birds staff now set their attention to bringing even more fans to the ballpark for unforgettable memories in 2025. Opening Day is Friday, May 2 when the Dirty Birds host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

