Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night Presented by GoMart Breaks Attendance Record with over 11,000 Attendees on Saturday

December 16, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - After a record-breaking year, the Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night presented by GoMart broke another record on Saturday night. 11,263 fans entered the ballpark on Saturday night, which surpasses the all-time attendance record in the 20-year history of the ballpark.

"Light the Night has been nothing short of amazing," said Ben Blum, General Manager of the Charleston Dirty Birds. "It's moments like these that reinforce our commitment to making GoMart Ballpark a year-round destination for family fun. We're proud to bridge the magic of the holiday season with additional events outside of our baseball season."

In 2023, Light the Night continued to break GoMart Ballpark's attendance record throughout the weekends in December with the most being 8,614. This year's holiday event added 500,000 lights, attractions, and promotions in hopes of bringing more joy and holiday spirit to Charleston.

"Breaking a 20-year attendance record with over 11,000 people at the GoMart Ballpark for Salango Law Light the Night is such an incredible milestone," said Ben Salango, founder of Salango Law and Kanawha County Commissioner. "It's great to see this event bring together families, friends and the community together while also boosting our local economy and supporting small businesses."

"Seeing Light the Night break the all-time attendance record in the 20-year history of the ballpark-in person-shows the incredible energy of our community and the impact of investing in spaces that bring us together," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "Light the Night - along with other seasonal favorites like Holly Jolly Brawley, the Christmas Parade, Capitol Market Holiday Village, and others-fills our community with holiday cheer, making our Capital City a special place to connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories."

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of our entire team, as well as the incredible support from our community, said Andy Shea, Owner/CEO of the Charleston Dirty Birds. "It's inspiring to see how Light the Night continues to resonate with people from all over the state. We look forward to building on this success and delivering even more memorable experiences in the future."

Light the Night 2024 remains open every night through January 1, excluding Christmas Night. For more information about the event or to buy tickets, visit dblightthenight.com.

