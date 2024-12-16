Dan Lyons Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former shortstop Dan Lyons has been chosen as the seventh member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Lyons spent eight seasons with the Ducks from 2011-18, during which he played in more games than any other player in franchise history and fifth-most in Atlantic League history (888). He compiled a .258 batting average with 40 home runs, 353 RBIs, 423 runs, 755 hits, 138 doubles, 34 triples and a .331 on-base percentage. The Minnesota native also appeared in 52 playoff games with Long Island, batting .249 with 42 hits, 14 RBIs, 27 runs, 10 doubles and 21 walks.

The former Washington Nationals prospect led the Ducks to seven playoff appearances, six division championships and back-to-back Atlantic League championships in 2012 and 2013. He was named the Championship Series MVP in 2012 following his series-clinching walk-off bunt single in the ninth inning of the decisive Game Five vs. Lancaster. In 2015, he became the inaugural winner of the Atlantic League's Rawlings Gold Glove Defensive Player of the Year award. The now 40-year-old played in three Atlantic League All-Star Games (2012, 2015, 2016) and earned two ALPB Postseason All-Star selections (2012, 2015). Lyons currently lives with his family in Rochester, Minn., where he works in HVAC sales.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, '21) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher

Third Base Starting Pitcher

Outfield Closer

Outfield Pitcher

Outfield Pitcher

Designated Hitter Pitcher

Utility Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

