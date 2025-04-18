2025 GoMart Home Run Derby Lineup Announced

April 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The 2025 GoMart Home Run Derby is set to light up the skies and shake the stands tomorrow, April 19, at GoMart Ballpark-and this year, there's more excitement than ever!

Fans can expect massive swings, booming blasts, and an electrifying atmosphere as the team's top hitters go head-to-head. Gates open at 5:00 PM and the first pitch will be thrown at 6:00 PM. All 2025 Dirty Birds players will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans right when gates open.

This year's Derby includes eight Dirty Birds players and two special guests.

The Lineup:

- Bobby Bradley

- Joseph Rosa

- Jonathan Soto

- Alsander Womack

- Zach Daniels

- Ariel Pesanto Jr

- James Nelson

- PJ Phillips (Team Manager)

- Andy Shea (Team Owner)

- JJ Matejevic

This year, the fans will get to be involved in the Derby with an interactive game. Here's how it works:

- Scan the QR code when you arrive

- Listen for the round number from Woody Woodrow Woods

- Pick the hitter you think will win the round

- Submit your pick before the first pitch of each round

- If your player wins, you'll score a FREE prize, delivered to your email inbox!

Prizes include free concessions items, free mini golf, and tickets to Opening day.

Tickets for the GoMart Home Run Derby are available now at dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

