Ducks Break out Bats to Open Exhibition Slate

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the California Dogecoin 16-2 on Friday afternoon in the opening game of spring training at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks opened the scoring with a four-run second inning, highlighted by Kole Kaler's sacrifice fly to left field and Ryan McBroom's three-run double to left-center. A five-run fourth inning made it 9-1 Long Island. River Town's RBI double, McBroom and Taylor Kohlwey's RBI singles and Justin O'Conner's two-run single did the damage.

It stayed that way until the seventh when a pair of two-run home runs from Town and Seth Beer ballooned the ducks lead to 13-1. Long Island tacked on three more runs in the eighth to round out the scoring for the Flock on Chad Pike's RBI double, Beer's RBI single and a sac fly off the bat of TJ Werner.

John Gant started on the mound for the Ducks and pitched two scoreless innings, yielding one hit while striking out two. Bernardo Flores pitched two perfect frames out of the bullpen with two strikeouts, while Jacob Asa, Joe Palumbo and Braydon Nelson each threw a scoreless inning.

Kohlwey led the Ducks offense with five hits, an RBI and a run. Beer added three hits, an RBI and a run, while Town chipped in with two hits, three RBIs, four runs and three walks.

The Ducks and Dogecoin retake the field on Saturday afternoon for another spring training game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 10:30 a.m. as part of Fan Fest. Admission is FREE for all fans for the event. For more information, CLICK HERE.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

