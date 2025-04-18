Pitching Dominates In Stormers Win

April 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster's experienced pitching staff combined to dominate the (Lancaster, CA) Sound Breakers, 11-1, Friday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park.

Seven Lancaster pitchers whiffed 18 Sound Breakers batters, including 15 over six innings by six separate relievers. Only two balls were hit out of the infield, a soft liner to right off starter Tim Brennan in the top of the first inning and a single that dropped into left center off Phil Diehl after an error extended the top of the fifth.

The Sound Breakers' other two hits were of the infield variety.

Lancaster grabbed a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Nick Lucky, Red Clark and Trace Loehr opened the inning with consecutive walks. Sam Plash was hit by a pitch to drive in the tying run. Nick Ward's grounder to first resulted in a force at second as Clark scored. Loehr brought a third run home on a double steal, and Slater Schield ripped a double to left, the first of his three hits, to build the 4-1 edge.

Schield singled home another pair of runs in the sixth inning and later scored on an infield out by Mason Martin for a 7-1 cushion.

Ward capped the scoring with a grand slam in the home half of the eighth.

The Stormers will entertain the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the annual Fan Fest game at 1:00 on Saturday. Admission is free to the public. Gates for this day of family fun and the first public opportunity to view the 2025 Stormers will open at noon.

