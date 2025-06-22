Walkoff Gives Lancaster Sweep

June 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers had multiple chances to produce a decisive run in the late innings on Sunday afternoon.

It took extra innings for Lancaster to get the winning man across the plate.

Yeison Coca hit a bases loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth inning as the Stormers took the Long Island Ducks, 7-6, to complete a three-game sweep of the Ducks at Penn Medicine Park.

It was Lancaster's first walkoff win of the season.

After the Ducks turned a variety of double plays over three straight innings with the lead or winning run in scoring position, Long Island was able to take the lead in the top of the 10th inning as Roldani Baldwin singled up the middle with one out off Jackson Rees (4-1), scoring ITB runner Taylor Kohlwey from second. Rees retired the next two batters, giving his team its chance.

Nick Lucky opened the bottom of the tenth with a bunt single along the third base line, advancing Joseph Carpenter to third with the tying run. Danny Amaral, who had pinch run in the eighth inning, drilled a 1-2 offering from Jacob Asa (2-1) into right center to score the tying run.

Asa hit Andrew Semo with a pitch to load the bases. Dave Matthews was retired on a short pop fly to right for the first out, but Coca was able to drive a ball deeper into left, forcing Kohlwey to retreat, enabling Lucky to score the winning run easily.

Long Island used four singles to take a 2-0 lead off Max Green in the top of the first, but Lancaster responded with four runs off David Griffin in the bottom of the inning. Mason Martin and Carpenter produced consecutive RBI singles to tie the game, and Lucky homered for the third game in a row to stake Lancaster to the lead.

A single by Kohlwey and sacrifice fly by Baldwin tied the game in the third. Chris Roller reached the deck in right field for a go-ahead homer in the top of the fourth inning. Lancaster forged the tie on Lucky's double to right center in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Mason Martin, who had reached base on the second of his four walks and stolen second.

Both bullpens spun four scoreless innings to force the extra frame. Lancaster had the deciding run in scoring position with fewer than two outs in the seventh, eighth and ninth but could not come through with the big hit.

Lancaster will host York on Tuesday at 6:45. Noah Skirrow (5-3) will make the start for the Stormers, and the Revs will counter with Michael Horrell (2-0). Fans may tune into the game on Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Martin reached base for the 16th straight game...His OBP in that span is .571...Coca lost a 14-game on base streak...Lucky drove home 10 runs in the three games at home against the Ducks...A double play in the ninth allowed Phil Diehl to post his 10th straight scoreless relief appearance despite yielding three singles...Long Island managed 16 hits and the Stormers 13.







