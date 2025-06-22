Boxcars Take Series vs Dirty Birds

June 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Hagerstown, Md) The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars grabbed an extra inning 7-6 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds Saturday night thanks to Mark Black's two-run shot in the bottom of the eigth, and Cary Arbolida's three for four night.

In a back-and-forth game at Meritus Park, the Flying Boxcars' bats showed up and prevailed in the bottom of the Tenth. Cary Arbolida recorded the first RBI as he singled to right in the bottom of the third. Ossie Abreu scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth before later doing it again in the bottom of the 10th. In his professional debut, Mark Black drilled a two-run shot to left field to tie the game at 4 in the bottom of the eighth. And after the Dirty Birds pitcher Manuel Alvarez walked in Roidel Martinez to tie the game at six in the 10th, Dante Leach drilled a fair ball down the left field line to walk it off.

Rafael Kelly entered in relief in the top of the ninth inning and was awarded the win after two innings pitched and allowing two earned runs on two hits, no walks, three strikeouts, and nine batters faced.

The Flying Boxcars have one more home game at Meritus Park on Sunday with a 2 P.M. first pitch and then have a day off before hosting the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs for the second series of the 2025 Blue Eyed Brawl on Tuesday.

Arbolida's Incredible Performance Powers The Flying Boxcars to a 3-2 Win

Bryson Shaull, June 22nd

Hagerstown, Md. Cary Arbolida's explosive performance carried the Flying Boxcars to a 3-2 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds Sunday afternoon as the Right Filder went three for three with 2 home runs to left field.

After a scoreless top of the first, Dante Leach singled with one away and then was driven home via Cary Arbolida's first home run. (2-0)

The back-and-forth game that we saw between the Dirty Birds and Flying Boxcars Saturday night resumed as the Dirty Birds claimed a run of their own in the top of the second with a RBI double from Joseph Rosa. Rosa struck again in the top of the fourth with a home run to deep right-center field. (2-2)

Arbolida couldn't let Rosa steal the show as the Right Fielder drilled another home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth to reclaim the lead for the Boxcars. (3-2)

Ossie Abreu also added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh as he singled up the middle to score Tyler Williams. (4-2)

David Richardson started for the Boxcars and threw a quality start. The Righty went five innings, allowing 2 runs on eight hits, one walk, and three strikeouts.

The Flying Boxcar bullpen was on their A-game as well, as the bullpen collected 4 innings pitched and allowed no runs on one hit, three walks, and six strikeouts.

Richardson was awarded the win, and Closer Rafael Kelly claimed the save for the game. Charleston's starter, Luis Romero, was handed the Loss in the 4-2 Flying Boxcar victory.

Arbolida was also named the Player of the Homestand as he batted 7-12, totaling two home runs, four RBI, and two runs.

The Flying Boxcars get Monday off, but return to Meritus Park on Tuesday to start the second series of the Black Eyed Brawl against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.







