Opening Day Roster Set - 25th Anniversary Season Begins Friday

April 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the 2025 Opening Day roster for the team's 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Catholic Health. The 126-game regular season gets underway on Friday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark when the Ducks host the Lancaster Stormers at 6:35 p.m.

"We are all excited to embark on this special milestone season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "Our players, coaches and staff are all hungry get out on our brand-new turf field and compete for a championship."

The Ducks Opening Day roster includes 10 players with Major League experience and six others who have reached as high as Triple-A. Additionally, nine players return to the Flock after playing with the Ducks in 2024. The roster includes 15 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders and five outfielders. Three players invited to spring training have made the Opening Day roster: Right-handed pitchers Jacob Asa and Chad Pike, who both took part in the Ducks Open Player Tryout on April 12, and left-handed pitcher Joe Palumbo. Pike (Southampton) and Palumbo (Stony Brook) are Long Island natives.

The first of 63 home games this season is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. on Friday night. Gates will open at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders), and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Home Pinstripe Replica Jerseys, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or visiting LIDucks.com.

Fans unable to make any games this season can follow all the action live on FloSports. Under the banner of FloBaseball, the subscription service will live-stream every Ducks and Atlantic League regular season and playoff game worldwide in 2025. The pregame show will begin approximately 15 minutes prior to first pitch for every game. Chris King and David Weiss, who will begin their league record 25th season together on the microphone, Ducks Vice President of Communications Michael Polak and Media Relations/Broadcasting Assistant Michael Mohr will provide play-by-play and analysis throughout the season. Subscribe today by visiting flobaseball.tv.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

