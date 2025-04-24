Lancaster Stormers Announce 2025 Home Opener at Penn Medicine Park

April 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers are thrilled to kick off the 2025 baseball season with their home opener on Friday, May 2nd, at Penn Medicine Park. Gates will open at 5:30 PM, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:45 PM. This exciting event is part of the WellSpan Health Fun Friday series, promising an evening of thrilling baseball and family-friendly entertainment.

Opening Night Highlights:

- Official Unveiling: of the brand-new Penn Medicine Park sign at 5:30 PM at the main gates.

- T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans aged 18 and over will receive a complimentary T-shirt, generously provided by Hess's Barbecue.

- Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for a spectacular fireworks display presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

- Kids Run the Bases: Young fans can experience the thrill of running the bases post-game, an activity presented by Domino's.

- Live Music & Extended Beer Specials: Enjoy live music from 7Hrs Ahead, presented by South County Brewing Company, following the game at the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck.

The Lancaster Stormers invite fans of all ages to join in the festivities and support the team as they embark on another exciting season. Tickets for the home opener are available now and can be purchased through the Lancaster Stormers' official website.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Lancaster Stormers' official website at https://www.lancasterstormers.com/ballpark-events/opening-day- 2025/ or contact the team at (717) 509-4487.

