2024 All-Star Justin Wylie Returns to Gastonia

April 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have signed 2024 Atlantic League All-Star Justin Wylie for this season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Thursday.

Wylie, 28, returns to Gastonia after a banner 2024 campaign with the Club. The infielder attended San Diego State University and the University of Arizona before beginning to play in independent ball in 2019. The Chandler, Arizona, native played in the Frontier League (New Jersey Jackals) and American Association (Kansas City Monarchs) from 2021-2023.

Wylie played 120 games for Gastonia last season, slashing .249/.362/.545 (.907 OPS), crushing a team-high 34 homers and driving in 84 runs. He also swiped 25 bases, becoming the third player in Atlantic League history to join the 30-20 club. Wylie was named one of two Gastonia Postseason All-Stars, the other being Jake Gatewood.

With the addition of Wylie, the Ghost Peppers have a finalized roster for 2025.

The official Opening Day roster is:

RHP Jackson Boss

RHP Parker Kruglewicz

RHP Matt Hartman

RHP Nick Snyder

RHP Duane Underwood Jr.

RHP Raynel Espinal

RHP Bryan Blanton

RHP Tanner Myatt

RHP Kent Hasler

RHP Connor Grey

LHP Nick Horvath

LHP Ryan Hennen

LHP Kevin Smith

LHP Adam Scott

LHP Justus Sheffield

LHP Nick Wells

C Luis Aviles

C Patrick Mazeika

INF Alan Alonso

INF Ethan Skender

INF Jack Reinheimer

INF Richie Martin

OF Eric De La Rosa

OF Kevin Watson Jr.

OF Narciso Crook

OF Dalton Guthrie

OF Cole Roederer

OF Justin Wylie

