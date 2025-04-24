2024 All-Star Justin Wylie Returns to Gastonia
April 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release
GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have signed 2024 Atlantic League All-Star Justin Wylie for this season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Thursday.
Wylie, 28, returns to Gastonia after a banner 2024 campaign with the Club. The infielder attended San Diego State University and the University of Arizona before beginning to play in independent ball in 2019. The Chandler, Arizona, native played in the Frontier League (New Jersey Jackals) and American Association (Kansas City Monarchs) from 2021-2023.
Wylie played 120 games for Gastonia last season, slashing .249/.362/.545 (.907 OPS), crushing a team-high 34 homers and driving in 84 runs. He also swiped 25 bases, becoming the third player in Atlantic League history to join the 30-20 club. Wylie was named one of two Gastonia Postseason All-Stars, the other being Jake Gatewood.
With the addition of Wylie, the Ghost Peppers have a finalized roster for 2025.
The official Opening Day roster is:
RHP Jackson Boss
RHP Parker Kruglewicz
RHP Matt Hartman
RHP Nick Snyder
RHP Duane Underwood Jr.
RHP Raynel Espinal
RHP Bryan Blanton
RHP Tanner Myatt
RHP Kent Hasler
RHP Connor Grey
LHP Nick Horvath
LHP Ryan Hennen
LHP Kevin Smith
LHP Adam Scott
LHP Justus Sheffield
LHP Nick Wells
C Luis Aviles
C Patrick Mazeika
INF Alan Alonso
INF Ethan Skender
INF Jack Reinheimer
INF Richie Martin
OF Eric De La Rosa
OF Kevin Watson Jr.
OF Narciso Crook
OF Dalton Guthrie
OF Cole Roederer
OF Justin Wylie
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2025
- 2024 All-Star Justin Wylie Returns to Gastonia - Gastonia Ghost Peppers
- Opening Day Roster Set - 25th Anniversary Season Begins Friday - Long Island Ducks
- Lancaster Stormers Announce 2025 Home Opener at Penn Medicine Park - Lancaster Stormers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.