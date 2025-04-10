Micro Wrestling Federation Takes over Penn Medicine Park on July 21

April 10, 2025

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Get ready for high-flying, action-packed entertainment as the Micro Wrestling Federation brings its adrenaline-pumping show to Penn Medicine Park on Monday, July 21, 2025! Fans of all ages will witness a night of intense competition featuring the world's toughest micro wrestlers in an unforgettable, full-scale wrestling event.

The Micro Wrestling Federation (MWF) has been thrilling audiences nationwide for over two decades with its unique blend of athleticism, showmanship, and jaw-dropping stunts. This high-energy event, featuring full-throttle matches, body slams, and electrifying showdowns, is guaranteed to have fans on their feet from start to finish.

"We're always looking to bring exciting, unique events to Penn Medicine Park," said General Manager Mike Reynolds. "The Micro Wrestling Federation puts on an amazing show, and we can't wait for Lancaster fans to experience this one-of-a-kind event."

This family-friendly spectacle is unlike anything you've seen before! Whether you're a long-time wrestling fan or just looking for an unforgettable night of entertainment, the Micro Wrestling Federation delivers an epic experience like no other.

Tickets are on sale now! For more information, visit https://pennmedicinepark.com/events/micro-wrestling/

