Campagna, Hagerstown Take One from Lancaster

Hagerstown, MD - Hagerstown takes one of three from Lancaster.

The Stormers took game one 7-2, highlighted by a stellar Noah Skirrow pitching performance. The starter went 6.0 innings of the 7 inning game, striking out 6 batters and allowing just two earned runs. Kyle Johnson came in relief to finish off the game with a scoreless inning.

Offensively, the Stormers were led by Joseph Carpenter who launched a three run blast. Brandon Wagner and Red Clark notched an RBI a piece, on a day that Lancaster out-hit Hagerstown 11-8.

Lancaster took the lead early and didn't look back, with Richardson and Quintana combining for 7 earned runs allowed through 5.0 innings. Quinton Martinez closed out strong for Hagerstown, allowing just one hit through two innings. Hagerstown's two runs came via a 426 foot bomb, off the bat of Chris Kwitzer.

Hagerstown took game two, after Domenic Picone had a standout performance for the side. Picone pitched 5.0 innings, allowing just one earned run.

Nick Ward put Lancaster up in the 7th inning, with an RBI single, but Hagerstown would respond in the bottom of the inning, when Gary Mattis took home on a passed ball. In extras, Jesus Lujano would walk it off for the Boxcars with a sacrifice to score Miles Williams.

On Thursday, Lancaster took the series, but not without the Boxcars putting up a fight. A ninth inning rally fell just short, 9-8. Joe Campagna registered a 3 RBI game that included a two run homer - extending his hitting streak to a Boxcars record 16 games. His .356 average stands sixth in the Atlantic League and his 21 hits have him T5 in the league as well. His performance on the weekend earned him his first Comfort Inn Player of the Homestand honors.







